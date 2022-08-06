Nagpur, Aug 6 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill his friend on suspicion that the latter was having an affair with his wife, a Nagpur police official said.

The 22-year-old victim received serious injuries to his head and limbs after being hit with a log and is hospitalised, the official said.

"The accused, a 34-year-old resident of Gopalganj, has been arrested in an attempt to murder case. The incident took place on Friday night," the official added.

