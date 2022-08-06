Central Board of Secondary EducationMumbai, August 6: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications from candidates for vacancies of Joint Secretary and other posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Recruitment 2022 drive is being held to fill up 10 posts in the organization. The application process for the same began on August 5, while the last date to submit the application form is August 20, 2022. CUET UG 2022 Exam: National Testing Agency Postpones August 6 Exam at 53 Centers; Here's Why.

CBSE Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details:

As per the official notification, there are 10 posts of which 4 are for Joint Secretary, 2 each for Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor. Besides, 1 post is for Senior Accounts Officer and 3 for the Accounts Officer.

In order to know the eligibility for the various posts of the CBSE Recruitment 2022, candidates can check the Detailed Notification available here.

The CBSE Board has the right to shortlist potential candidates based on their qualifications and experience for the interviews. Once shortlisted, candidates have to submit all the necessary documents related to their Qualifications & Experience and get a NOC from the parent department at the time of the interview.

The above-mentioned documents will be verified at the time of the interview. For more details, candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

