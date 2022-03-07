Nashik, Mar 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,885 on Monday with the addition of 15 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,66,770 people have been discharged post recovery, including 18 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 216, he said.

