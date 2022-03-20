Nashik, Mar 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,987 on Sunday after seven cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,017 people have recovered from the infection, including eight during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 71, he added.

