Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Vehicle loan books of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) are poised to jump to Rs 8.1 lakh crore by March 2025 from Rs 5.9 lakh crore in March 2023, according to a report.

The growth will be driven by rising demand of commercial vehicles, cars, utility vehicles, and two-/three-wheelers, accompanied by government focus on infra spending, Crisil Ratings said in a note.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Higher loan sales amid better repayments will lead to improved asset quality, the report added.

Commercial vehicles accounted for 50 per cent of vehicle loans as of March 2023, followed by cars/utility vehicles at 29 per cent, two-/three-wheelers at 11 per cent and tractors at 10 per cent, the report said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

"Commercial vehicle finance is seen growing 12-14 per cent per annum over 2023-25, propelled by growth in end-user industries such as cement, steel, and consumer durables," Ajit Velonie, a senior director with Crisil Ratings, said.

The loan growth is also being fuelled by used-vehicle financing amid a rise in prices of new vehicles.

Besides, credit profiles of vehicle financiers have also been supported by steady improvement in asset quality since the last fiscal.

An analysis of vehicle financiers, which collectively account for over 90 per cent of sectoral loans, shows that overall 90+ Days Past Due (DPD) improved 120 basis points to 4.7 per cent in the last fiscal.

Given the strong correlation of asset quality with overall economic activity, the overall 90+ DPD should improve 50 bps to 4.2 per cent this fiscal and sustain at a similar level in the next fiscal, Malvika Bhotika, a director with the agency, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)