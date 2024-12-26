New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA) have signed an initial pact to fuel digital adoption in India's maritime industry, a release said on Thursday.

Both the entities entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

The partnership aims to drive digital transformation by integrating NeGD's technological expertise with IPA's in-depth insights into the maritime sector and logistics industries at national and international levels, the statement said.

"Through this partnership, both NeGD and IPA aim to address longstanding challenges such as fragmented logistics systems, outdated operational practices, and insufficient digital infrastructure in the port and shipping sectors.

"The collaboration envisions a future where ports across India are interconnected, leveraging real-time data and analytics to optimize operations, reduce turnaround time, and enhance supply chain efficiencies," it said.

Advanced software development, system integration, capacity building, and the adoption of emerging technologies will be among the key focus areas, it added.

The agreement was formalised on December 24, 2024, by Nand Kumarum, President and CEO of NeGD, and Vikas Narwal, Managing Director of IPA, in the presence of Arvind Bhisikar, Executive Director (IT) of IPA, and Rajnish Kumar, Chief Operating Officer of NeGD.

The National e-Governance Division was created in 2009 by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MEITy) as an independent business division under the Digital India Corporation.

