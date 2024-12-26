Prayagraj, December 26: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, is set to take place at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event will commence on January 13 with the Paush Purnima Snan and conclude on February 26 with Maha Shivratri. Celebrated every 12 years, Maha Kumbh is the world’s largest public gathering, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe.

During the Shahi Snan, saints and spiritual leaders take a ceremonial dip in the holy waters, enhancing the spiritual energy of the 'Sangam.' Pilgrims consider it a privilege to bathe afterward, believing it amplifies their spiritual benefits.

What Are the Dates for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025?

The Maha Kumbh Mela features six significant bathing days, including three Shahi Snan (royal baths) when saints and spiritual leaders take ceremonial dips in the holy waters.

The key dates for 2025 are:

January 13, 2025 (Paush Purnima): Marks the unofficial inauguration of the Maha Kumbh Mela and the beginning of Kalpvasa, a period of spiritual devotion.

January 14, 2025 (Makar Sankranti): The first Shahi Snan. This day symbolizes the sun’s transition and the start of charitable activities.

January 29, 2025 (Mauni Amavasya): The second Shahi Snan, considered the most auspicious day for bathing.

February 3, 2025 (Basant Panchami): The third Shahi Snan celebrates knowledge and the arrival of spring.

February 12, 2025 (Maghi Purnima): Marks the end of a month-long austerity period for sages.

February 26, 2025 (Maha Shivratri): The final day of the festival, honouring Lord Shiva.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Preparation and Security Measures

With over 1455 boats currently operating, the Mela administration plans to triple this number to accommodate the large influx of pilgrims. To manage the crowd, additional police forces will be deployed. Boat fares have been increased by 50%, ensuring smoother logistics for the massive gathering.

