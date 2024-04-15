New Delhi, Apr 15 ( PTI) State-owned NHAI on Monday organized a national workshop on eco-friendly measures for holistic national highway development, according to an official statement.

The statement further said various stakeholders and experts deliberate on different aspects related to forest and environment clearances including eco-friendly mitigation measures.

In his inaugural address, Anurag Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said that it is important for different departments to have a collaborative approach using PM Gati Shakti framework to efficiently develop sustainable National Highway infrastructure across the country.

In his address, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, NHAI, said that there is a greater need to collaborate and include sustainable practices from the conceptualization of the project at the DPR stage.

Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath launches Rs 20 lakh non-dilutive grant fund *Indian entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath on Monday unveiled a Rs 20 lakh WTFund, a non-dilutive grant agnostic fund, for 40 aspiring entrepreneurs aged 25 and under. WTFund offers a comprehensive package, including a non-dilutive grant of Rs 20 lakh, enabling founders to retain full equity in their ventures. Forty young entrepreneurs aged 25 or younger will be selected for funding and mentorship over one year. They will undergo a rigorous screening process and receive tailored support until they secure their first institutional funding. "At WTF, our goal is to cultivate a culture that encourages young entrepreneurs to embrace risk by providing a comprehensive support system,” Kamath, the brain behind retail stockbroking platform Zerodha, asset management firm True Beacon, and venture capital fund Gruhas, said.

