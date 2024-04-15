Mumbai, April 15: India is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a monumental seven-phase electoral process spanning from April 19 to June 1, as announced by the Election Commission on March 16. Concurrently, Assembly elections will unfold in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. The polling dates for the Lok Sabha are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh witnessing voting across all phases. The results will be revealed on June 4.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh will also engage in Assembly elections on April 19 and May 13, respectively, while Odisha's Assembly poll will span four phases from May 13 to June 1. This election is set to be the second-longest in Indian history, rivalled only by the inaugural general election spanning from September 1951 to February 1952. The Election Commission's initiative to enhance inclusivity includes provisions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to vote from home. Lok Sabha Election 2024: General Polls All About Making Narendra Modi Prime Minister for Third Time, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (See Pics).

State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls on April 19

States and Union Territories Key Constituencies Andaman and Nicobar Islands Andaman and Nicobar Islands Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh East, Arunachal Pradesh West Assam Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur Bihar Aurangabad, Gaya, Jamui, Nawada Jammu and Kashmir Udhampur Chhattisgarh Bastar Lakshadweep Lakshadweep Madhya Pradesh Chhindwara, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol Maharashtra Chandrapur, Bhandara – Gondiya, Gadchiroli – Chimur, Ramtek, Nagpur Manipur Inner Manipur, Outer Manipur Rajasthan Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa, Nagaur Meghalaya Shillong, Tura Mizoram Mizoram Nagaland Nagaland Puducherry Puducherry Sikkim Sikkim Tamil Nadu Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari Tripura Tripura West Uttarakhand Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital- Udhamsingh Nagar, Haridwar West Bengal Coochbehar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit

India boasts 96.8 crore registered voters, with a noteworthy improvement in the gender ratio, now at 948 women per 1,000 men. Moreover, there are more women voters than men in 12 states. In the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims for a significant victory, aspiring for 400 seats within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and 370 seats independently. This sets the stage for a critical contest against the opposition, which is united under the INDIA bloc in various states. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ECI Seizes Rs 100 Crore Each Day Since March 1, Entire Amount Higher Than Total Seizures in 2019 Polls.

Both major parties, BJP and Congress, have unveiled their manifestos, focusing on diverse aspects of governance, from economic welfare to social justice. As the nation prepares for the democratic exercise, all eyes are on the key candidates contesting in the first phase across 21 states and Union Territories. With the political landscape charged with anticipation, voters eagerly await exercising their democratic right to shape the future of the nation.

