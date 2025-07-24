New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Nitin Gupta, a retired IRS officer, has assumed charge as Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

Gupta has served as the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from June 2022 to June 2024.

Alongside Gupta, three full-time members also assumed office at NFRA -- Smita Jhingran, P Daniel, and Sushil Kumar Jaiswal, the corporate affairs ministry said in a release on Thursday.

During Gupta's tenure, he was instrumental in integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics to improve compliance, transparency, and ease of doing business.

Smita Jhingran, who had earlier served as full-time member of NFRA, played a key role in aligning India's auditing and accounting standards with global best practices and strengthening financial reporting and corporate governance, the ministry said.

She has held several senior positions, including Secretary at the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Daniel, a retired officer of the Indian Defence Estates Service, earlier served as Secretary at the Central Vigilance Commission where he played a pivotal role in advancing the national agenda on vigilance awareness, preventive vigilance, and anti- corruption initiatives across PSUs, ministries, and autonomous bodies, it added.

Jaiswal, a retired IA&AS officer, was Director General of Audit (Central Receipts) and has led internal audits in UN Peacekeeping Operations (Middle East and West Africa) and supervised external audits of UN agencies including WFP, UNOPS, FAO, ITC, and UNCC.

Earlier, the post of the NFRA Chairperson has been vacant after the three-year tenure of Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey ended on March 31. In April, the government gave the CCI chief Ravneet Kaur the additional charge as the NFRA Chairperson.

NFRA was set up under the companies law in October 2018.

