New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) NMDC Steel Ltd on Thursday said it has produced 2 million tonnes of hot metal in the 2024-25 financial year.

This milestone marks a 100 per cent increase in hot metal production compared to the previous 2023-24 fiscal year, when its plant produced 9,66,468 tonne in its first seven and a half months of operation, NMDC Steel said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

The company also marketed over 1.45 million tonnes of hot rolled coils and sheets during the last fiscal year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)