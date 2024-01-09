Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) A real estate group promoter was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain following his arrest over non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 40 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

Mukesh Khurana, the promoter of Rudra Buildwell Homes, was arrested on Monday as part of legal proceedings for the recovery of dues from the group, a senior official said.

Also Read | Kerala SET January 2024 Exam Admit Card: Hall Ticket for State Eligibility Test Examination Released at lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Know How To Download.

As soon as he was lodged in a lockup by the officials of the Revenue Department of the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, he complained of uneasiness and chest pain after which he was allowed to get admitted to a hospital, the official said.

"The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority has been issuing RCs against builders and developers who have defaulted on their payments towards the local authority. In this case, the group has pending dues worth around Rs 40 crore," Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Atul Kumar told PTI.

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

According to officials, further legal action would be taken against the promoter once he is out of hospital while the group has assured the administration of clearing the pending dues soon.

Kumar said the administration has been carrying out recoveries and serving notices to defaulters as and when RCs are issued against them by the UP RERA.

"It's an ongoing action aimed at recovering the dues such defaulters owe to the government. Other defaulters should also clear their dues," the officer warned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)