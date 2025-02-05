Bengaluru, Feb 5 (PTI) A 19-year-old nursing student died by suicide, hanging herself from a ceiling fan inside her hostel room at her college in Ramanagara, on the outskirts of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Anamika Vineeth, who hailed from Kannur in Kerala, was a first-year B Sc student at the Medical College, they said.

According to the police, she was found hanging inside her hostel room on Tuesday night.

In a suicide note recovered, she did not hold anyone responsible for taking such an extreme step, a senior police officer said.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the reason behind her suicide, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

