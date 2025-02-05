Mumbai, February 5: The 8th Pay Commission, approved by the Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2025, will revise the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances for 65 lakh pensioners. The Commission is also expected to recommend adjustments to the house rent allowance (HRA) for central government employees. Here's a look at the HRA recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission and the Cabinet approval that followed.

From July 2017, central government employees began receiving a hike in their House Rent Allowance (HRA), ranging from 106% to 157%, after the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission on allowances, with certain modifications. 8th Pay Commission: Understanding Fitment Factor and Expected Salary Hike for Central Government Employees From Level 1 to 10.

On June 29, 2016, while approving the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, the Union Cabinet decided to establish the Committee on Allowances (CoA) due to significant changes in existing provisions and the numerous representations received. 8th Pay Commission: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Official 8th CPC Implementation Date in Union Budget 2025? Check Details Here.

The modifications to the recommendations were based on the suggestions provided by the CoA in its report submitted to the Finance Minister on April 27, 2017. Additionally, the Empowered Committee of Secretaries, tasked with reviewing the 7th CPC's recommendations, contributed to these changes.

