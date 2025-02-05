Mumbai, February 5: Smartphones tend to get older and deliver slower performance compared to when you first bought them. This happens because of continuous technology development and the introduction of new mobile applications. However, if you are struggling to get faster performance on your new phone, there are some ways to speed up your device and get instant performance boost.

Depending on the operating system, Android or iOS, there may be different causes that may slow your smartphone down. The reason could be related to software or hardware. However, all smartphones rely on storage, RAM, and processors to provide the best performance to their respective users. How To Protect Your Phone From Hackers? Learn Best Ways To Prevent Mobile Malware Attacks Leading to Financial Losses and Data Leaks.

How To Speed Up Your Smartphone? Check Tips

Remove Bloatware

On Android smartphones, especially in the budget or mid-range segment, you will find many bloatware that will slow your smartphone. These apps, intended to bring down the device's cost, come with several ads and probably cause security issues. You have to manually find them and delete them. Also, if you are an iOS user, you need to see which app you installed with too many ads.

Optimise Your Smartphone

Go to the Settings of your Android-based mobile phone or iPhone and enable or disable settings such as animation, gaming mode, and other options that require more from your CPU and GPU. Disabling certain animations or functions can help you boost the smartphone's performance.

Storage Cleanup

If you have too many files, including photos, videos, documents, and applications, your smartphone will lag or deliver glitchy performance. Therefore, you have to periodically clean your storage space and move your files to a computer or dedicated memory card (if your smartphone supports it).

Update Your Device

Whether it is Apple or Google, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Realme, Samsung, or any other brand, you may be promised frequent OS updates and security patches. Go to your Settings and find the System Update option on your smartphone. Check if you have received any new updates. If yes, then install them to boost performance.

Uninstall Unused Apps

Installing too many applications may slow down your smartphone regardless of RAM or storage. Sometimes, they take up space on your device and ultimately slow down its performance. Sometimes, big applications or games also reduce the speed of your mobile phone.

Kill Background Activities

Keeping too many applications open may cause your device to deliver slow performance. Whether it is iPhone or any other Android-based, all come with dedicated RAM that supports certain applications. Even if not in use, the RAM occupies a dedicated space and adding more apps may result in performance lags. 'Avoid Using ChatGPT, DeepSeek': Finance Ministry Asks Employees Not To Use AI Tools in Office Computers and Devices, Know Why.

Besides these key steps, you need to see if your device runs on a powerful chipset or entry or mid-range level. Based on this, the device can perform extensive tasks, such as AI processing and gaming. It will lag if you demand more performance out of your smartphone than what it can offer. You also can check network connectivity to assess if the phone slows down because of it. Try to use your device in normal or cool temperatures so it will not heat and deliver better performance.

