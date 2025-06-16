New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Food and beverages startup Nuvie on Monday said it has raised USD 4,50,000 (Rs 3.8 crore) in a maiden pre-seed funding round, led by startup accelerator PedalStart.

The round also saw participation from several individuals and angel investors, including Mukesh Bansal (Founder of Myntra, Cult.fit, and Nurix), Ayyappan R (Founder & CEO of FirstClub; ex-CEO of Cleartrip), Chanakya Gupta (Co-Founder of Tuco Kids; ex-SVP of Flipkart), and Arun Sharma (Co-Founder & CPO of Qlub UAE), the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A substantial portion of the pre-seed capital will be used for new product development, brand-building initiatives, and content creation efforts. The remainder will be strategically deployed to expand distribution and unlock growth opportunities, it added.

This is Nuvie's first external fundraising since its inception last year.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"This capital will empower us to double down on product innovation and strengthen our market presence as we gear up for our next phase of growth," Nuvie Co-Founders Prashant Paliwal and Hem Narayan said.

Nuvie said it currently sells ready-to-drink protein shakes and has expanded its footprint in over 100 premium retail stores across major metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)