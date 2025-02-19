Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was electrocuted and six others sustained injures while unfurling a flag during the celebration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary at Siddipet district in Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

A group of people were about to unfurl the flag tied to an iron pipe at Wargal mandal. They accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire, a police official said.

They were shifted to a hospital where doctors declared one of them dead. The condition of six others is stated to be stable, police said.

A case was registered.

