Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 1st Test 2026

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to resume their rivalry in the longest format of the game as they face off in the first of two Test matches starting Friday, 8 May 2026. This series is a critical component of the ongoing 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, with both teams eager to climb the standings. The 1st Test will be hosted at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, followed by a second encounter in Sylhet later this month. Bangladesh vs Pakistan Schedule: Get PAK vs BAN Test Series 2026 Fixtures.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

For cricket enthusiasts in India, the series will be available exclusively through digital platforms. There is currently no confirmed live television telecast for the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 on any Indian sports channels.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming: The entire Test series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and its official website. Users may require a subscription or a specific match pass to access the live feed.

PAK vs BAN Match Timing: The 1st Test is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am local time, which corresponds to 9:30 am IST. PAK vs BAN Series Schedule and Venues

The tour consists of two Test matches, providing both sides with an opportunity to secure valuable WTC points.

1st Test: 8 May – 12 May 2026 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

2nd Test: 16 May – 20 May 2026 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Team Context and Key Players

Pakistan, led by Shan Masood, enters the series with a balanced squad featuring established stars such as Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi alongside promising newcomers like Abdullah Fazal and Azan Awais. But will miss the services of Babar Azam who has been ruled out due to injury. Pakistan currently sits at the 5th position in the WTC table. Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast in India.

Bangladesh, under the captaincy of Najmul Hossain Shanto, will look to leverage their familiar home conditions. The hosts have named a spin-heavy squad including Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while veteran Mushfiqur Rahim returns to bolster the middle order. Bangladesh is currently placed 8th in the WTC standings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).