Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) A man was shot dead and another seriously injured during a violent clash between the two over a land dispute here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Datiyana village, under the Chapar police station limits, late on Wednesday night.

An argument broke out between Deepak and Vinod Kumar over a boundary dispute related to agricultural fields. It soon escalated into a clash, during which gunfire was exchanged, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat, the deceased has been identified as Deepak (26). He died on the spot and his body has been sent for post-mortem. The injured, Vinod Kumar, was rushed to the district hospital in serious condition.

"The situation is under control and additional force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure," the SP said.

