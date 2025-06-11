Mumbai, June 11: Tired of navigating Mumbai’s pothole-ridden roads every monsoon? What if reporting these hazards could be as easy as a few taps on your phone? To tackle the city’s never-ending pothole problems, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a new digital solution called Pothole QuickFix. This app promises quicker complaint registration and faster repairs, aiming to make Mumbai’s roads safer and smoother. But how exactly does it work?

With monsoon season upon us, timely pothole repairs are more crucial than ever to prevent accidents and traffic snarls. The BMC has also launched a WhatsApp chatbot to complement the app, making reporting accessible for all citizens. These tools are part of the larger Smart Mumbai initiative focused on using technology to improve civic services. Let’s know all about BMC’s latest move, the Pothole QuickFix app, to eliminate Mumbai pothole woes this monsoon. What Is New Mumbai 1 Card? From Price to Benefits, All About the City’s New Multi-Transport Smart Card for Local Trains, Metro and Buses.

What is the Pothole QuickFix App?

Launched on June 9, 2025, Pothole QuickFix is a mobile application developed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to streamline the process of reporting and repairing potholes across Mumbai. Available on both Android and iOS platforms, the app enables citizens to register complaints by uploading a photo of the pothole, tagging the location, and adding a brief description, all within a few simple steps. Once submitted, the complaint is instantly directed to the relevant civic department, triggering a repair response. Mumbai Local Train Accident: Indian Railways Say All Local Trains in Mumbai Suburban To Have Automatic Door Closure After 4 Passengers Fall From Overcrowded Train in Thane (Watch Video).

How Does the Pothole QuickFix App Work?

The Pothole QuickFix app works by enabling users to report potholes quickly and efficiently. Once a user spots a pothole, they can open the app, take a photo, tag the exact GPS location, add a brief description, and submit the complaint. The app automatically routes this information to the concerned ward-level engineering department. This eliminates the need for manual processing and ensures faster response times. Users receive a unique complaint ID and can monitor the progress of their request in real-time through the app.

If the pothole is not repaired within 48 hours, the system escalates the issue to senior officials, prompting faster resolution. Upon completion, users are notified through SMS or app alerts and encouraged to submit feedback. If they are not satisfied with the response, they have the option to reopen the complaint for further action. The app is part of BMC’s larger "Smart Mumbai" initiative, which aims to enhance civic engagement and transparency in service delivery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).