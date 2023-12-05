New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) More than 10 lakh people will be trained in administering CPR in a single day across the country as part of an awareness programme, officials said on Tuesday.

The programme, which will be held on Wednesday, is being organised by National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

In CPR or "cardiopulmonary resuscitation" a special technique is used to press the heart muscles to keep a person alive till proper or institutional medical care is available.

This is the first CPR awareness programme in the country which is being conducted at such a huge level, the officials said.

"During this campaign, more than 10 lakh participants will be given training in a single sitting across the country," an official said.

Several medical institutions, universities, public and private organisations and colleges will be participating in the programme in which general public, students, professionals and paramedical staff, among others, will be given basic knowledge of CPR through the online medium, the officials said.

Many of cardiac arrest or heart attack deaths are due to lack of timely medical assistance. If a patient with cardiac arrest receives proper first aid in time before reaching a hospital, her or his life can be saved, they said.

From time to time, the NBEMS has been running comprehensive awareness campaigns on different issues, the officials said.

