Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Police arrested 408 people in connection with bovine smuggling in Jammu district last year.

Eight such smugglers were detained and jailed under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the district, police said.

Also Read | What Is WhatsApp E-Challan Scam? How To Check if Traffic Challan Is Real or Fake?.

"As many as 378 FIRs were registered, and 408 accused were arrested during the last year in the district," a police spokesperson said.

In these cases, 354 vehicles were seized and a total of 3,408 bovines were rescued, he said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Expected Early This Year? Check Latest Update.

The arrests were made under a drive named Operation Kamdhenu.

Police have opened history sheets and personal files for notorious smugglers and initiated the cancellation of registration certificates, route permits, and licenses of vehicles repeatedly involved in bovine smuggling, the spokesperson said.

"A comprehensive database of offenders has also been created to strengthen future enforcement measures," he said.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh said police is resolute in its mission to protect public sentiments and uphold animal rights.

"Our strict measures under Operation Kamdhenu aim to dismantle the bovine mafia and eliminate this menace from the region," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)