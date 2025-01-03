Mumbai, January 3: In today's digital age, as technology advances, so do the tactics of fraudsters. New scams are emerging at an alarming rate, with criminals cleverly exploiting modern technology to deceive and exploit unsuspecting individuals. One of the news frauds that adds to the list is the WhatsApp e-challan scam. Let us know about exactly is a WhatsApp e-challan scam that loots people digitally.

As these scams continue to rise, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through its Information Security Awareness (ISEA) program, has issued a warning about the increasing fake traffic e-challan scam, advising the public to remain vigilant. WhatsApp Remains Top Among Social Media Platforms To Be Misused by Cyber Criminals, Says MHA Report.

What Is WhatsApp E-Challan Scam?

The WhatsApp e-challan scam is a fraudulent scheme where cybercriminals send fake messages to individuals, posing as traffic authorities. These messages typically include a fake e-challan notice with details like a challan number, vehicle number, and a stated fine amount. The message urges the recipient to pay the fine through a provided link, which appears legitimate. However, clicking on the link redirects the victim to a malicious site where their payment goes directly to the scammers, not the authorities. WhatsApp Group Scam in Mumbai: Senior Citizen Loses Over INR 11 Crore in Online Share Trading Fraud.

How To Know if a Challan Is Real or Fake?

To determine if a traffic challan is real or fake, always check the sender’s details and ensure they match the official communication channels used by authorities like the RTO or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Genuine traffic challans will come from recognized government websites, with URLs starting with "https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/". Any variations or suspicious-looking links, such as "echallanparivahan.in", should be treated as potential scams. Additionally, look for errors in the message such as spelling mistakes, incorrect vehicle details, or formatting inconsistencies, which are common in fake challans.

Never click on payment links provided in unsolicited messages. Instead, visit official websites like the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways or use trusted apps like "mParivahan" to verify the challan details. For further confirmation, contact the local RTO directly using their verified phone numbers or email addresses. By always using official channels for verification and avoiding links in messages, you can protect yourself from falling victim to fraudulent e-challan scams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2025 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).