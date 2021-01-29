New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A Parliamentary Panel on Friday asked the state-owned construction firm NBCC to come out with a structured plan of action for executing its huge order book of over Rs 80,000 crore on a timely manner.

The Committee on Public Undertakings, headed by Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi, presented its report on NBCC (India) Ltd under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Parliament.

At present, NBCC has an order book of approximately Rs 80,000 crore besides an international order book of Rs 2,000 crore.

"During examination of the subject, the committee had found that the average rate of completion of project of NBCC had been only Rs 4,000 crore per year and therefore had desired to know from NBCC the action plan for completing the huge order book of Rs 80,000 crore in a definite time frame," the report said.

The committee was informed that execution of the works depends on the availability of incumbrance-free land, availability of funds from clients and getting statutory clearances from various government bodies.

NBCC cited that major redevelopment projects in New Delhi (Nauroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar) valuing more than Rs 30,000 crore were held up due to various petitions filed in the NGT and Delhi High Court.

"The Committee are of the opinion that cost and time overrun for whatsoever reasons do leave its impact on the credentials of the company and therefore, sustained efforts need to be made to sort out various issues in a definite time frame," the report said.

The panel felt that securing order is only the beginning of the race and the real test lies in the successful execution of the contracts to the satisfaction of the clients in the fixed timeline.

"The huge order book of Rs 80,000 crore in the domestic market and Rs 2,000 crore in the international market while on one side gives a great satisfaction for being able to secure such gigantic work order but on the other side it thrust upon the NBCC a greater responsibility to effectively encounter the challenges and meet the expectations of the clients by successfully executing these projects in the scheduled time," it said.

The panel strongly recommended the NBCC to come out with a structured plan of action to timely deal with the complexities of the various issues involved, including expediting the disposal of the pending court cases so that the projects could start early and completed within the allocated time-frame.

