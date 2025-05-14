New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) A partly cloudy sky accompanied by thunder lighting is likely in the national capital on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The city's minimum temperature is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to be 41 degrees Celsius on Thursday, it said.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Mains Exam of Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) Released at patna.dcourts.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

The city registered a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches below the season's average. The relative humidity was 22 per cent at 5.30 pm, while at 8.30 am it was at 58 per cent, the weather office added.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 141, in the 'moderate' category, at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)