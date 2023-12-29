Amritsar, Dec 29 (PTI) Customs department officers have arrested a man after seizing over 1 kg of gold upon his arrival at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the Customs department said the seized gold weighing 1.068 kg was estimated to be worth over Rs 67 lakh.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

Acting on specific information, officers of the anti-smuggling unit of the customs department intercepted a passenger at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport here on Thursday.

During a search of the passenger, who arrived from Dubai, gold in a paste form was seized from him. It was wrapped in a yellow packet and concealed in the waist strip of his trousers, the statement said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

The passenger, in his statement to the officials, admitted that he smuggled the gold for Rs 10,000 which was handed over to him in Dubai, an official said.

He was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Customs Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)