Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) A peacock was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting the authorities to launch a probe into the incident, an official said on Saturday.

Villagers spotted the carcass in the forest of Dahagaon in Kalyan taluka on January 29 and informed the authorities, he said.

Regional Forest Officer (RFO) Sanjay Channe said the remains were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, and a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

He said, "There is a possibility that villagers had placed traps for hunting small animals, and the peacock may have strayed into one and got fatally caught."

However, he ruled out intentional hunting of the bird, as peacocks are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

The forest department and animal rights activists have launched an awareness campaign in 10 villages in the area to educate locals about the dangers of animal traps and the legal consequences of harming wildlife.

