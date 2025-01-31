New Delhi, January 31: The Central Bank of India has invited applications for 1000 Credit Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website centralbankofindia.co.in. The registration process starts on January 30, 2025, and will end on February 20, 2025.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply through the official website before the deadline on February 20, 2025. Central Bank of India Recruitment 2025: Application Open For 62 Specialist Officer Posts At centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Steps to Apply and Other Details Here.

CBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

SC: 150 posts

ST: 75 posts

OBC: 270 posts

EWS: 100 posts

General: 405 posts

CBI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a degree (Graduation) in any discipline with at least 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWBD) from a university recognized by the Government of India. A valid mark sheet or degree certificate must be provided at the time of registration. The age limit for applicants is 20 to 30 years (born between November 30, 1994, and November 30, 2004). SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For 150 Trade Finance Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

CBI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The selection will be based on an online test, including a descriptive test and a personal interview. The final selection will depend on the marks obtained in the online exam and interview, with category-wise merit lists prepared accordingly.

CBI Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in

On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab

Click on CO registration link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

CBI Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

INR 150/- for Women/SC/ST/PWBD candidates INR 750/- for all other candidates

Payment can be made through Debit/Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, UPI, or Mobile Wallets.

Selected candidates will be appointed in Junior Management Grade Scale-I after successfully completing a one-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance through an empanelled institute.

