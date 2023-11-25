Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress retain power in Rajasthan, where assembly elections are underway for 199 seats on Saturday.

"I am confident that the Congress will repeat the government," Pilot told PTI before casting his vote in Jaipur.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

He said the Congress focused its election campaign on the issues of the people and claimed that the BJP has been exposed.

Polling in 199 out of the 200 assembly constituencies began at 7 am. Elections in the Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar district have been postponed following the death of the Congress candidate.

Also Read | Tiger Population in India: Annual Tiger Census in West Bengal’s Sunderbans to Begin from November 27.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)