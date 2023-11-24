Jaipur, November 24: The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 polling is scheduled for Saturday, November 25. Anti-incumbency in Rajasthan might be in the BJP's favour. Rajasthan has been a swing state, with the power oscillating between the Congress and the BJP for decades. However, the BJP lacks a tall leader in the state. On the other hand, Ashok Gehlot’s mass connect, strengthened further by a systematic outreach programme, gives the party another shot at power. However, infighting between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot has been out in the open and could go against the party.

The campaign for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 ended at 6 pm on Thursday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress trading barbs over a host of issues. The Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Polls results 2023 will be declared on December 3. Around 5.25 crore electors in the state gear up to vote in the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. Scroll down to know how to vote, check name in voter list and how to find polling station, etc. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot Shares Sachin Pilot’s Vote Appeal, Says ‘All Is Well’ (Watch Video).

Steps To Check Name in Voter List:

People of Madhya Pradesh looking forward to exercising their vote on November 17 must visit the official website of the ECI to check their name(s) in the voter list. Once on the ECI website, enter one's details, including name, age, name of assembly constituency, district, and state, or check one's name by entering EPIC or voter ID number.

How To Vote:

To vote, the voter must visit the polling station on the election day. At the polling booth, an official will cross-check the voter's name on the voter list and their ID proof. Post this, another official will ink the voter's finger and hand a slip before taking their signature on a register (Form 17A). After all this, voters can exercise their right to vote by pressing the ballot button for the candidate/party they want to vote for or pressing None of the Above (NOTA). Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Appeasement Politics Crossed All Limits During Congress Regime in State, Says Amit Shah (Watch Videos).

Steps To Search One’s Polling Booth:

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal at nvsp.in.

On the homepage, click on the link 'Know Your' to open the location,

A new page will open.

Enter using your 'EPIC No', i.e., the voter ID number.

Next, click on the 'Search' button.

The page will display the booth name and booth-level officers (BLO) details.

The Ashok Gehlot government is facing criticism from the BJP on the issue of law and order, especially women's safety. A ‘red diary’ detailing corruption claimed to be in the possession of a sacked Rajasthan minister, Rajendra Gudha, is also a talking point. The Congress hopes to win the voters’ support by restoring the Old Pension Scheme and launching various welfare schemes under the Gehlot government.

