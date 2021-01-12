Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) The Plastics Export Promotion Council of India (Plexconcil), the apex trade body for plastics exports, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Arvind Goenka of RMG Polyvinyl India as chairman of its newly constituted Committee of Administration (COA).

Hemant Minocha of Rajiv Plastics has been elected as the vice-chairman of the COA, Plexconcil said in a statement.

"Plastics are perhaps one of the most versatile products and are being increasingly used in a wide range of applications. We request the government to frame an attractive production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for boosting polymer production and becoming Atmanirbhar," Goenka said.

He further noted that his mission is to focus on the council's primary objective of expanding its membership.

"The council will provide credible information about export markets to its members regularly by way of B2B (business-to-business) exhibitions, seminars, participation in foreign exhibitions and also by way of setting up warehouses and permanent exhibitions in markets like the US and Europe," he added.

