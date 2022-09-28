Puducherry, Sep 28 (PTI) All employees and engineering staff of the Department of Electricity in Puducherry went on a indefinite strike from Wednesday to protest against the government's move to privatise distribution and retail sale of electricity.

A spokesperson of the Joint Action committee of the Employees and Engineers of Department of Electricity said, "Privatisation of distribution of power is a step in the wrong direction".

"Already, the action committee had made it clear that the people had joined the service as government staff and wanted to work in the same capacity," he said.

The spokesperson said there was no need for privatisation of distribution of power as the department was performing well for decades together.

The striking employees squatted at the main gate of the department raising slogans against privatisation move.

A couple of years ago, the Central government came out with its proposal to open up the distribution and retail sale of power in Puducherry.

The territorial government had published the tender details in this regard.

The electricity department employees would not attend to any fuse call and the counters where power bills are accepted from consumers, the spokesperson said.

Puducherry does not have Electricity Board. The Department of Electricity is purchasing power from the Central power generating establishments to meet the local requirements.

In the meanwhile, parties attached to Secular Democratic Alliance headed by opposition Congress has taken serious exception to the privatisation plan.

Opposition leader in the Assembly R Siva along with the PCC president A V Subramanian after the alliance meeting here today said, the parties would launch agitations from September 30 to protest against privatisation of power sector.

"Our agitations would continue till the move is given up," he said.

