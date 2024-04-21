Poonch/Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) An overground worker (OGW) was arrested and a pistol and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The OGW identified as Qamaruddin, a teacher by profession, was arrested following the recovery of the illegally smuggled weapons from Pakistan from his house at village Hari Budha in Mandi area, they said.

They said a joint search operation by police and army was launched in the village early Sunday on specific information.

The operation is still continuing and further details are awaited, the officials said.

Meanwhile, police assisted by the Army also cordoned off Kalaban top Pathnateer in Mendhar sector this morning and a search operation was underway.

The operation was launched following information about suspected movement in the area, the officials said.

