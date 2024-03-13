Phagwara (Punjab), Mar 13 (PTI) Dalits of Kotrani mohalla here were shocked on Wednesday to find defaced portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar and former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam painted on a school wall.

The boundary wall of Government Primary School had several painted pictures of great personalities, along with motivational quotations.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

Ambedkar's picture carried a quote in Punjabi which emphasised the power of the pen, and a message to the people to educate their children.

Kalam's quote, in English, read: You have to dream before the dream comes true.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

The quotes were left untouched but the faces of Dr Ambedkar and Kalam were defaced, police sources said.

Phagwara DSP Jaspreet Singh said that police have retrieved the DVR (Digital Video Recorder) of a CCTV camera mounted nearby.

We are investigating the matter and a case will be registered after viewing the footage, he said.

School Principal Sheetal Joshi said that she lodged a police complaint when she noticed the defacement. She said she condemns the defacement.

Harbhajan Suman, President Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi Punjab, also flayed the defacement, and demanded action against the culprits under SC/ST Act, as well as under sections for breaching peace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)