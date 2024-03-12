Gurugram, March 12: In a significant political development, Nayab Singh Saini, BJP MP from Kurukshetra, was named as Haryana’s new Chief Minister. His name was decided during the BJP’s meeting on Tuesday held after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the post in the morning. Saini will be the chief minister of Haryana for the next nine months before the state goes to poll later this year. Accordingly, Saini will take oath around 5 pm on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan.

Who Is Nayab Singh Saini?

Nayab Singh Saini is a big OBC name in Haryana's political landscape. His journey within the BJP began in 1996 when he joined the organisational framework and worked alongside the state general secretary until 2000.

The political drama unfolded in Haryana after Manohar Lal Khattar's sudden resignation over the fallout with JJP over seat-sharing in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Reports said that the BJP is unwilling to give 2 seats to the Dushyant Chautala-led party for the upcoming polls and wants to fight all 10 seats on its own. The BJP is likely to form a new government in Haryana with the support of Independent MLAs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2024 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).