Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) City-based Maithan Alloys Ltd on Monday said production at its Vizag plant in Andhra Pradesh has been hit by 50 per cent since the last three weeks and will continue at least till May 15, due to disruption in power supply.

The company, however, said that its two plants in West Bengal's Kalyaneshwari and Byrnihat in Meghalaya are operating at capacity.

The production capacity of the Vishakhapatnam unit is 120,000 tonnes per annum and the expected per-day production loss is “equivalent to the percentage of power cut imposed on the Vishakhapatnam unit”, company officials said.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary Impex Metal and Ferro Alloys Ltd, having a manufacturing unit at Bobbili in Andhra Pradesh with a production capacity of 46,900 TPA, is also facing similar disruptions and production loss, they said.

There have been reports of power shortage in various states in the last few weeks.

Peak power shortage rose swiftly last week from single digit of 5.24 GW on Monday to touch double digit of 10.77 GW on Thursday, showing effects of various factors like low coal stocks at generation plants and heatwave conditions.

