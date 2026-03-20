Dongguan, March 20: Vivo has officially confirmed that it will launch its next generation of flagship devices, including the X300s and X300 Ultra, in China on March 30. The X300s is positioned as a high-performance flagship that balances professional-grade photography with daily utility. It features a new ‘Film Green’ aesthetic inspired by classic camera styling and a prominent circular module that housing its advanced imaging hardware.

The X300s is designed to offer a more practical alternative to the Ultra model while maintaining premium specifications. Central to its appeal is a massive 7,100mAh battery, aimed at providing industry-leading endurance. The device also incorporates a 144Hz high-refresh-rate display and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for enhanced security and smoother user interaction. Vivo X500 Series Rumoured To Feature Performance Split With Dimensity 9600 and 9600 Pro Chipsets.

Vivo X300s Advanced Imaging and Blueprint Native Colour

A primary highlight of the X300s is its 200MP Zeiss-tuned camera system. Vivo is introducing a new in-house colour processing technology called ‘Blueprint Native Colour,’ which focuses on delivering natural skin tones and improved light-to-shadow transitions. This system aims to produce images that appear less digitally processed, mimicking the look of traditional film photography.

The smartphone also supports the new ‘Film Style’ and ‘Film Look’ modes. These software enhancements allow users to achieve cinematic framing and professional colour grading directly within the camera app. To further extend its photographic capabilities, the X300s is compatible with external hardware kits, such as the ‘Cannon 400’ telephoto extender and the portable ‘Lipstick 200’ zoom option.

Vivo X300s Specifications (Expected)

Under the hood, the Vivo X300s is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500s chipset. This distinguishes it from the X300 Ultra and the upcoming Pad 6 Pro, both of which are slated to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform. The choice of the Dimensity 9500s suggests a focus on sustained performance and power efficiency for the standard flagship model.

The device's video capabilities are also notable, offering support for 4K recording at 120fps with 10-bit Log across multiple focal lengths. By including Dolby Vision support, Vivo is targeting a demographic that requires high-quality video production tools in a mobile format, bridging the gap between casual snapshots and professional videography.

Market Positioning and Global Availability

Vivo’s strategy with the X300 series continues to emphasize mobile imaging as its primary differentiator in a premium market currently led by Apple and Samsung. While the X300 Ultra serves as the brand's 'raw hardware' showcase, the X300s is marketed as the more balanced flagship for users prioritizing battery life and display fluidity alongside a capable camera. OPPO Find X9 Ultra Global Release Confirmed.

Industry insiders suggest that the X300 series, including the Ultra model, may see a broader international release following the initial China launch. If these reports are accurate, the X300s could arrive in markets like India later this year, providing a new high-capacity battery option for consumers looking for a versatile premium smartphone.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).