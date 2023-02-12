Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) President of Ranchi-headquartered Yogoda Satsanga Society (YSS) Swami Chidananda Giri on Sunday encouraged people to discover their soul's infinite potential and advised them to practice 'Kriya Yoga' meditation.

During his inaugural address at YSS Sangam 2023 at Kanha Shanti Vanam here, he said, "Our Guru (Paramahansa Yoganandaji) has given us this sadhana – meditation, sangam – the support of divine fellowship of devotees, and third kripa, which is the eternal grace of his blessings; a combination of these three is the theme of this Sangam — Kriya Yoga Sharnam."

"We have to create a consciousness in order for humanity to have a secure, prosperous, fulfilling future on this planet," he while addressing over 3,000 followers who have converged for spiritual fellowship from February 12-16.

