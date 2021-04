Palayamkottai (TN), Apr 22 (PTI) One remand prisoner was injured seriously at a prison here on Thursday during a scuffle between two groups of inmates, jail authorities said.

The injured, identified as Muthumano (24), has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College, they said.

Further probe is on, authorities added.

