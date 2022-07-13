Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Healthcare provider Pristyn Care on Wednesday said that it plans to increase its workforce up to 20 per cent with the recruitment of 400 people across departments by 2023.

"We have already created 20,000 jobs, including 2,000 direct employment, most of which are in tier II and III cities. We are committed to making healthcare accessible to everyone.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Warns Public From Using Cryptocurrencies Amid Economic Crisis.

"We are excited about the possibilities that a rapidly evolving health-tech space presents and will continue to lead innovations for our patients and doctors across the country," Pristyn Care co-founder Harsimarbir Singh said in a statement.

The company is aiming to hire 400 professionals in 2023, which will also include over 200 doctors, super-speciality surgeons and medical experts, Singh added.

Also Read | Gujarat Rains: Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari Districts Still on Red Alert; 21 Reservoirs in State 100% Full.

"We are experiencing unprecedented tailwinds in India. We are looking to capitalise on this by deploying the right resources and increasing our market share.

"We also want to make sure that we are ready to meet the growing demand in tier II and III cities and able to deliver the best healthcare services to our patients," Pristyn Care senior vice president, human resources, Srinivas Reddy P added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)