Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Procurement of various kharif crops will begin in more than 100 mandis in Haryana from next month.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed the arrangement for the procurement of moong, groundnut, arhar, urad and til for the current marketing season and directed the officers to ensure hassle-free procurement of these crops from farmers, an official statement said here.

This year Haryana is expecting an estimated production of 41,850 metric tonnes of moong, 1,044 MT of arhar, 364 MT of urad, 425 MT of til and 10,011 MT of groundnut, the statement said.

It was informed by the officials in the meeting that the procurement of moong will start from October 1 and will continue till November 15.

Groundnut will be procured from November 1 to December 31. Procurement of arhar, urad and til will be carried out from December 1 to 31.

The crops will be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the central government, it said.

Apart from state procurement agencies like Haryana State Warehousing Corporation and HAFED, the crops will also be procured by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.

More than 100 mandis have been set up for procurement of these crops. As many as 38 mandis have been set up in 16 districts for the purchase of moong, 22 mandis in 18 districts for the purchase of arhar, 10 mandis in 7 districts for the purchase of urad, 7 mandis in 3 districts for the purchase of groundnut and for the procurement of til 27 mandis have been opened in 21 districts, the statement said.

