New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Power trading solutions provider PTC India on Monday posted over fourfold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 371.87 crore in the March quarter compared to a year ago mainly due to exceptional gain of Rs 305.96 crore.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 91.11 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

However, the total income of the company in the quarter dipped to Rs 3,030.51 crore from Rs 3,510.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company got an exceptional gain of Rs 305.96 crore in the quarter from divesting its entire equity in its wholly-owned subsidiary, PTC Energy Ltd (PEL) to ONGC Green.

The company received a total sales consideration of Rs 1,175.75 crore (net of costs to sell) and consequently recorded a profit of Rs 305.96 crore, as "Exceptional Items", in the consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

In 2024-25, the company posted a net profit of Rs 976.24 crore as against Rs 533.16 crore in the previous financial year.

Total income in the fiscal also dipped to Rs 16,277.22 crore from Rs 16,805.36 crore in the year ago.

The board has recommended a final dividend at the rate of 67 per cent i.e. Rs 6.70 per share for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

According to a company statement, the trading volume for the FY 2024-25 is 82.75 BUs (billion units) vis a vis 74.84 BUs in FY 2023-24.

The contribution of consulting income is Rs 50.35 crore for FY 2024-25.

The core trading margin stood at 3.37 paise per unit.

Manoj Kumar Jhawar, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC India, in the statement, said, "During the last quarter of FY 24-25, our trading income grew by 14 per cent to Rs 60.20 crore over the corresponding quarter of last quarter of FY 2023-24. Short-term volumes have contributed 66 per cent of the total volume for the quarter but an improved margin has helped in better realization of trading income."

On our investment management efforts, the divestment of PEL to ONGC Green Ltd was completed during the quarter, and this has contributed Rs 457.39 crores to the PAT for the FY 2024-25, he added.

The volume growth of 11 per cent of the FY 2024-25 has been driven by the short-term trades segment without any decline in the trading margin, he noted.

PTC India, a Government of India initiative, is the pioneer in starting a power market in India. The company has maintained its leadership position in power trading since inception. PTC has also been mandated by the Government of India to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

