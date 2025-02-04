Puducherry Feb 3 (PTI) The Puducherry government issued an order effecting the shuffling of IAS officers who are Secretaries to the government.

Among the officials, District Collector of Karaikal, D Manikandan, has been shifted to the post of Secretary to the Lt Governor of the Union Territory.

Chief Secretary to the government, Sharat Chauhan, stated in a communication on Monday that the Lt Governor had issued orders effecting the shuffling of officers.

He also mentioned that Soma Sekhar Apparao, Sub-Collector (Revenue-North) Puducherry, has been posted as District Collector of Karaikal, while Manikandan, the current incumbent of the post of Collector in Karaikal, has been shifted to the post of Secretary to the Lt Governor.

Manikandan, who replaces Nedunchezhiyan as Secretary to the Lt Governor, will also hold the additional responsibility of Secretary for the Tourism and Fisheries departments.

A Nedunchezhiyan has been posted as Secretary to Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Hindu Religious Institutions, and Wakf.

