Mumbai, February 3: Protecting your smartphone from malware attacks has become difficult since hackers try to find new ways to access the devices. Cybercriminals and scammers have grown with time and technology to attack users with malicious links, alluring ads, and offers. However, with the recent rise of WhatsApp's zero-click attack, hackers do not require any permission to gain access to smartphones and users' private data.

If you think setting a password will protect your device from unauthorised access, then you must reconsider your cyber security measures. There are a number of ways the cyber attackers can gain access to your mobile device, most of which require your interactions. What Is OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent? Know About AI Agent Launched in ChatGPT for Multi-Step Research on Internet for Complex Tasks; Check How To Use It.

Use VPN for Web Browsing

Browsing the internet has become risky as many websites are loaded with ads, making smooth scrolling impossible. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is crucial to keeping your location and data safer. Using public internet or Wi-Fi in unknown places can put your sensitive data at risk and open it to hackers. Using a VPN masks your location, which prevents unauthorised snooping from such individuals.

Download Official Versions of Mobile Apps

Google Play Store and Apple's App Store have the official versions of mobile applications that you can download. Installing applications from unknown sources and websites can lead to malware or adware attacks on your mobile phone.

Update Your Mobile OS Regularly

Every smartphone receives updates from time to time due to the smartphone company's commitment to serving its customers. With every update, smartphone brands try to include performance improvements and roll out security patches for better smartphone safety.

Always Back Up Your Data

Without backing up your data regularly, you can lose your stored files, photographs, videos and other important sign-in data with credentials. Therefore, you must back up your information to secure locations where you can access it when needed and in case of any potential attack.

Protect Your Smartphone With Additional Security Measures

Almost every smartphone comes with personal on-device security and protection options that help you keep the smartphone away from unauthorised access. Adding fingerprints, facial recognition, or PINs could prevent hackers or anyone using your smartphone from accessing your private data.

Do Not Click Malicious Links, Fall for Tempting Offers

Often, genuine-looking websites and links can shock you when you click on them and find them to be completely fraudulent. If some things are too good to be true, you must avoid them. This includes links to websites, PDF downloads, limited-time offers, and more. Some websites may take you to genuine offers and discounts, while others may be set up by people who will take your financial details and take away your money.

Do Not Share OTP to Any One Unless Authentic

OTPs or One-Time Passwords are one of the best ways to protect your sensitive data, as they create a wall against hackers and scammers. Unless they have your OTP, they cannot access your account details. Once you give them your one-time password, they can gain access with your permission to steal sensitive information. Income Tax on Crypto Currency: What Are New Compliances Introduced for Crypto Investors in Union Budget 2025–26? What Is New Tax Rate for Cryptocurrency Trading?

You must stay vigilant about any such someone making attempts on your account or trying to access your private information. Preventing your data and smartphone with secure measure can avert any bigger problems like data breach in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).