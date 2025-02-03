Mumbai, February 3: Maharashtra women beneficiaries of the Ladki Behen Yojana, who receive a monthly instalment of INR 1500 under the scheme, are awaiting the February payment. So far, INR 10,500 has been credited to eligible women’s bank accounts over seven instalments in line with the Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana (scheme), from July to January.

If the reports are to be believed, the February installment or the 8th instalment of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will likely be transferred after February 15, in line with the scheme's usual schedule. Accordingly, the eligible beneficiary women will likely receive the Maharashtra Ladki Bahin Yojana 8th instalment after February 15. Ladki Bahin Yojana: 90,000 Forms Rejected Due to Incomplete Documents, Says Maharashtra Government to Bombay High Court.

In a related development, there is anticipation over a potential increase in the scheme’s amount. During the election campaign, the MahaYuti government promised to raise the monthly instalment from INR 1500 to INR 2100 if re-elected. Following their victory, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that a decision on this increase will be made during the upcoming budget session, with the new amount expected to be rolled out in April 2025. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Women Who Received Cash Despite Being ‘Ineligible’ for Scheme To Be Asked To Return Money, NCP (SP) Warns of Protests.

Recent media reports suggested that the government might withdraw the scheme's financial support. However, the state’s Women and Child Development Department has strongly denied these claims. Department Secretary Anup Kumar Yadav reassured beneficiaries, stating that the government is not discontinuing the scheme and that it will continue without disruption.

