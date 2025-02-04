Ferozepur, Feb 4 (PTI) Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira on Tuesday claimed that some unidentified people opened fire at his car when he was going to Zira town from Ferozepur near Sher Khan village on Monday night.

District Congress Committee (DCC) president Zira said that he was coming back from Ferozepur.

"When our car reached near Sher Khan village, my driver alerted that a car was continuously following us. We stopped our vehicle near the village and the car which had been following us also stopped right behind us," Zira claimed.

"Then, I told my driver to speed up the car but the other vehicle continuously followed us and suddenly someone started firing, targeting my car. Overall six rounds were fired at my car," he said.

Zira, who had remained MLA from Zira seat, said he provided CCTV footage of the car which was following him.

"I have been receiving threats from the gangsters in the past," he claimed.

Superintendent of Police Randhir Kumar said police had received a call on the emergency number. They are verifying the facts and investigating the matter, he said.

