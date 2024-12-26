Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 26 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria Thursday paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib during the second day of three-day Shaheedi Jor Mela, in which thousands of devotees pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifice of the younger sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

The governor said that the extraordinary sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh along with the Guru Gobind Singh's mother Mata Gujri is unmatched anywhere in the world.

He said the valour with which Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, at the age of 9 and 6, respectively, confronted the tyrannical Mughal regime, stood firm in their faith with unwavering courage and determination, and ultimately laid down their lives, sets a unique example.

He further stated that the great sacrifice of the younger Sahibzadas would always be remembered.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and reviewed security arrangements at the spot to ensure smooth passage to the devotees.

DGP Gaurav Yadav, who was accompanied by DIG Ropar Range Harcharan Singh Bhullar and SSP Fatehgarh Sahib, Ravjot Grewal, conducted a review of the security and traffic arrangements made for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the three-day event.

He said that over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed in the round-the-clock duty with area of the the arrangement of the area divided into five sectors each under the command of a gazetted officer to ensure that public does not face any hassle in paying obeisance.

A clear VIP route, which also serves as the emergency route, has also been delineated, he added.

Our main duty is to ensure smooth passage to the devotees and Punjab Police will guide and facilitate all the devotees, he said.

The DGP said that sufficient number of Closed Circuit Television (CCTv) cameras have been installed at all the routes and coverage is being monitored through a control room to ensure the safety and security the public.

Meanwhile, 20 parking spaces have been earmarked and shuttle bus service between the parking area and Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib has been expanded to 100 buses for the convenience of the devotees. The entire city has been converted into a one-way traffic route, he said.

Meanwhile, despite cold weather, thousands of devotees have been reaching here.

There was a rush of devotees at historic Gurudwara Thanda Burj, Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup.

