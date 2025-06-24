Chandigarh, Jun 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has formed a group of ministers (GoM) for supervising foodgrain procurement in the coming seasons in the state.

The GoM comprises Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian as chairman while Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal as members.

Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Rahul Tiwari gave a presentation on the planning being done to ensure smooth paddy procurement, which will commence on October 1.

About storage concern in view of the coming paddy procurement season, the GoM was apprised that all out efforts are being made in this connection and 40 lakh metric tonne of space would be created by December this year.

Around 82-83 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of space would be created by the end of June next year.

Khuddian assured that all genuine issues of the rice millers, 'arhtiyas' (commission agents) and farmers would be resolved and the issues requiring intervention of the Union government will be taken up with them at the highest level.

He further said the state government is doing its level best to ensure ample space for storage.

Khuddian shared that over 100 LMT of rice has already been delivered, while the total projection is of 117 LMT by July 31.

On the occasion, minister Kataruchak informed that nearly 175-180 LMT of paddy is expected to arrive in mandis in the coming Kharif marketing season.

He said proposals for the construction of 46 LMT godowns have been sent to the Union government.

He also added that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is personally taking up the storage issue with the Centre.

Exhorting the farmers to use only expert recommended seeds, Kataruchak asked them to desist from usage of spurious varieties.

He reiterated that the state government stands fully committed to procure every single bale of grain at the minimum support price.

Further, for lower moisture content in the paddy crop, he advised the farming community to use combines only between 10 am to 6 pm.

While urging the Centre to ensure regular movement of grains from Punjab's godowns, minister Bhullar noted that at least 12 lakh metric tonnes of grains need to be moved monthly to accommodate the new paddy crop.

They also expressed confidence that the Centre would consider the state's demand positively.

