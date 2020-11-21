New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing shares on a preferential basis.

The board approval is in line with the government sanction to infuse an amount of Rs 5,500 crore in the bank towards contribution of the Centre in the preferential allotment of equity shares during FY2020-21.

Also Read | UK to Buy One Million Doses of AstraZeneca’s Antibody Treatment.

The board has cleared agenda to "offer, issue, create and allot equity shares up to Rs 5,500 crore including share premium to the Government of India by way of preferential issue of equity shares", the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The fund raising will help bank meet its regulatory and growth capital.

Also Read | Canada to Return Statue of Hindu Goddess Annapoorna Stolen Over 100 Years Ago from India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)