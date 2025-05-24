New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has constituted 11 quick response teams in the national capital to ensure swift action in cases of trees being uprooted due to rain and storms, an official statement said.

The move comes in view of recent weather events and to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

“These teams shall be responsible for ensuring prompt and effective response to emergencies arising due to fallen and uprooted trees, facilitating their removal in a swift and coordinated manner,” a PWD order read.

Delhi witnessed heavy rains and thunderstorms in May, during which around 200 trees were uprooted, officials said.

Also Read | Who Is Smriti Jain, UP Woman Seen in Infamous Jaisalmer Viral Video? Know All About the 'Adult Content Creator' Arrested for Making Obscene Video of Elderly Man and Uploading It on Porn Website.

Each team will coordinate with the concerned departments and ensure immediate removal of fallen trees, the department said.

According to the PWD order, each team will comprise three engineers who will work in three shifts -- from 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm, and 10 pm to 6 am.

The QRTs will remain operational from April till September 15, the order added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)